₹55 lakh fine collected in RTO drive against auto violations

Pune - In a major crackdown on errant autorickshaw drivers, the Regional Transport Office Pune (RTO) conducted a special enforcement drive in January 2026 to curb complaints of overcharging, refusing fares, reckless behaviour and manipulating meters. During the month-long campaign, officials inspected 477 autorickshaws across the city, of which 174 drivers were found violating transport rules. While 6 drivers had their licences suspended, while the remaining offenders faced monetary penalties, with the RTO collecting a total fine of ₹55 lakh.

According to the information given by the RTO administration, the violations ranged from charging fares higher than the prescribed meter rates to keeping the meter on a ‘fast’ setting to inflate bills. As many as 29 cases of overcharging were recorded. Action was taken against 10 drivers for tampering with or running ‘fast meters’, while 10 drivers were penalised for refusing fares. And 17 drivers were booked for rude or abusive behaviour with passengers. One case of carrying excess passengers was also recorded, along with several other rule violations. All 174 drivers faced punitive action under relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Deputy Regional Transport Officer Swapnil Bhosale said the special drive was launched after receiving repeated complaints from commuters about harassment and unfair fare practices. “The objective of this campaign was to send a clear message that passenger exploitation will not be tolerated. We conducted systematic inspections at major junctions, railway stations and commercial hubs. Out of 477 autorickshaws checked, 174 were found violating rules. 6 licences have been suspended in serious cases, and financial penalties have been imposed in other cases, resulting in a total fine recovery of ₹55 lakh,” Bhosale said.

He further added that strict action would continue against drivers who fail to comply with regulations. “If any autorickshaw driver is found overcharging, refusing fares without valid reason, operating a fast meter or misbehaving with passengers, we will initiate immediate action, including suspension of the driving licence. We are committed to protecting commuter rights. Complaints received from citizens are being acted upon promptly, and enforcement squads will continue surprise inspections in the coming weeks,” he said.

The RTO has urged passengers to report instances of overcharging, fare refusal, fast meters or rude behaviour by sending their name, mobile number and a photograph of the concerned autorickshaw to the WhatsApp helpline number 8275330101.