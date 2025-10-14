598 more MSRTC buses to manage Diwali rush

Pune: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will operate 598 additional buses from the Pune division to manage the festive rush of passengers heading to their hometowns. These special buses will start running from October 15, and the highest number,198 buses, will be deployed from the Pimpri-Chinchwad depot, followed by 122 from Swargate and 60 from Shivajinagar. Thane, India - November 11, 2021: Thane RTO allows private bus services from Vandana Cinema ST Bus Depot as commuters face problems due to the ongoing MSRTC strike, in Thane, Mumbai, India, on Thursday, November 11, 2021. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

Arun Siya, divisional controller of MSRTC Pune, said, “These buses are being scheduled based on the expected passenger rush at key depots. We are keeping fares unchanged to make travel affordable. We’ve also strengthened our online booking system to help passengers reserve their tickets without having to stand in long queues.”

Passengers have welcomed the move. Sneha Jagtap, a college student traveling to Latur, said, “Getting train tickets is nearly impossible during Diwali. MSRTC buses are a big help because they run on time and are affordable. I’ve already booked my seat online.”

Another passenger, Ramesh Sonap, an IT professional going to Kolhapur with his family, said, “The online booking was smooth, and the ticket prices are reasonable. It’s a relief for middle-class families like ours.”