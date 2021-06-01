64-year-old dog lover’s house attacked for feeding strays

A group of 15-20 residents of Shivnerinagar area of Kondhwa Khurd were booked by Pune police on Monday for attacking the house of a 64-year-old woman on Sunday afternoon for feeding dogs after a stray dog bit another senior citizen in the locality.

The mob attacked the woman’s house around 12:30pm on Sunday from the backyard where she had built a tin compound wall.

The people broke down the tin compound wall by hitting it with bamboos and stones. The woman had adopted multiple dogs who lived inside the compound wall. Once the compound wall was down, the mob started throwing stones at her house and at the dogs. Some of the dogs were injured in the attack, according to the police.

A case under Sections for rioting, 452 (house trespass with preparation of hurt), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960; and Section 119 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered at Kondhwa police station.

Assistant police inspector Chetan More is investigating the case.

BOX: Fire brigade officials save stray dog from choking on plastic

The officials of fire brigade found a stray dog stuck inside a plastic net used on compound walls in Market yard area on Tuesday morning.

The dog was found whimpering near the Shivaji Maharaj statue in Market yard as the net had fastened around the dog.

The fire brigade officials cut the net open while trying to save the moving dog from getting hurt.