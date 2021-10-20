64-year-old injured in Pune metro barricade collapse dies; two booked

PUNE: A 64-year-old man succumbed to injuries caused after a barricade installed at the metro construction site at Vanaz Corner slipped and fell on him.

The deceased was identified as Maruti Lakshman Navaskar of Kothrud. Two persons working for and in association with a company which had undertaken the construction work have been booked for causing death due to negligence.

“The incident happened around 7 am on September 9 and the victim was rushed to Krushna hospital, Kothrud, for primary treatment. Next day he was admitted to Sahyadri hospital, Deccan, where he was admitted for one month and, on October 9, succumbed to the injuries,” said sub-inspector Kisan Rathod of Kothrud police station.

The incident happened when the now-deceased was waiting at the Vanaz corner bus stop for a bus as he was headed to work when the barricade fell.

“He had sustained injuries on head and leg. The family lodged a complaint after the post-mortem and last rites,” said PSI Rathod.

The man worked at a security company at its office in Pirangut.

A complaint was lodged by his son Mayur Navaskar (28) of Kothrud.

A case was registered under Sections 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kothrud police station.