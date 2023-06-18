Only 65K students register for first round of FYJC admissions in Pune

For the first regular round of first year junior college (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions, a total of 65,670 students have registered as of Sunday, which was the last day for registration for students. For the first regular round of first year junior college (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions, a total of 65,670 students have registered (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Given the less response for Class 11 centralised admission process, the education department had given extension for registration

The provisional merit list of the Class 11 admissions for the Pune region was declared on Thursday by the Director of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary), Pune. While no,w the process to register for the admission has been completed from the education department side

As per the information given by the education department, a total of 65,670 students registered for the centralised admission online process forms in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad division. Out of which till Sunday, only 75,026 students have completed filling up of part 2 form and locked it online.

“The junior college allocation list will be displayed for the round 1 admissions on June 21. Students can then proceed to the respective college for admission process from June 21 to 24. On June 24, the junior colleges will upload the status of admitted students on their website and further admission rounds will be continued,” said Meena Shendkar, assistant director of education, Pune.