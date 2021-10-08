6kg charas seized by Rajgad police, one held

The Rajgad police have arrested one person travelling in a luxury bus on the Mumbai-Bangalore highway on Friday morning, and recovered 6kg in charas estimated to be worth ₹32 lakh in the local market, and Rs3 crore in the international market from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Mustaqi Razak Dhunia (30) and he was travelling from Mumbai to Goa when the bus was intercepted by the Rajgad police near Khed Shivapur toll plaza.

During a search, the accused, a citizen of Nepal, was found in possession of the contraband. He was taken into custody and booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.