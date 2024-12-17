Menu Explore
6-yr-old boy, 5 others rescued after fire breaks out in building

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 18, 2024 05:24 AM IST

A fire broke out in Bhagyodaynagar, Kondhwa Khurd, damaging shops. Firefighters rescued six people and extinguished the blaze in 20 minutes.

On Tuesday, at 2:39 pm, the fire control room received an alert about a fire at a shop in lane number 34, Bhagyodaynagar, Kondhwa Khurd. Two fire engines were rushed from Kondhwa Khurd and Budruk to the spot.

Fire brigade department officials said a woman sustained a minor burn to her leg, while a firefighter suffered minor burns to his hand in the rescue operation. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Fire brigade department officials said a woman sustained a minor burn to her leg, while a firefighter suffered minor burns to his hand in the rescue operation. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Upon arrival at the scene, the firefighters found that the blaze had started in two cloth shops located on the ground floor of an old three-storey building. They used breathing apparatus (BA sets) to safely evacuate five women and a six-year-old boy, who was celebrating his birthday, from the smoke and flames.

The firefighters managed to extinguish the fire in around 20 minutes. The fire destroyed cloths, wooden goods, electrical appliances, and machinery. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Fire brigade department officials said a woman sustained a minor burn to her leg, while a firefighter suffered minor burns to his hand in the rescue operation. Residents have expressed their gratitude for the prompt response by the fire brigade.

