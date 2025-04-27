70 heatstroke cases, 3 suspected deaths reported in state in March-April

According to the data provided by the state public health department, as many as 70 cases of heat stroke and three suspected deaths have been reported from 1 March to April 26. Heat stroke is a serious heat-related emergency that occurs when the body is unable to control its internal temperature due to exposure to heat. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

All three deaths have been reported in Nagpur. Besides, eleven cases have been reported from Yavatmal, nine from Buldhana, and eight from Nagpur, respectively.

Furthermore, five cases of heat stroke have been reported from Jalna, Gadchiroli, and Parbhani. Four cases were recorded in Dhule, while three in Palghar. There were two cases each in Kolhapur, Latur, Nanded, Nashik, Raigad, and Wardha. Additionally, there was one case each in Pune, Thane, Washim, Sangli, Osmanabad, Amravati, Aurangabad, and Chandrapur, they said.

Heat stroke is a serious heat-related emergency that occurs when the body is unable to control its internal temperature due to exposure to heat. A patient is diagnosed to have suffered a heat stroke if he/she has an elevated body temperature equal to more than 104 degrees Fahrenheit, and have an altered mental status including disorientation, delirium and seizure.

Given the rising temperatures, the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic bodies have appealed to citizens to follow caution.

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), said, “Given the severe heatwave spreading across the country, citizens of Pimpri Chinchwad are urged to stay indoors unless necessary. If you must step out, do so after 4 pm when the sun’s intensity reduces. Special care must be taken for elderly people, young children, and those with existing health conditions.”

Dr Laxman Gophane, medical health officer, PCMC, said, “There is a high possibility that the heatwave will intensify in the next 48 hours. Citizens should also be cautious regarding school activities, workshops, and public events. Medical facilities related to heatstroke are available at all PCMC hospitals. In case of any symptoms, residents are advised to immediately visit the nearest municipal hospital.”