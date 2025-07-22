Search
Tuesday, Jul 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

70 organ donor families felicitated in Pune

ByVicky Pathare
Published on: Jul 22, 2025 07:14 am IST

Col Bhushan Oak was the chief guest for the 12th annual “Naman Diwas”—a day dedicated to honouring the organ donors and their families

The Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC), Pune, felicitated 70 organ donor families in a ceremony held in the city on Monday.

The event was attended by ZTCC Pune members, medical professionals, transplant coordinators, organ recipients, and members of the public. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The event was attended by ZTCC Pune members, medical professionals, transplant coordinators, organ recipients, and members of the public. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Col Bhushan Oak was the chief guest for the 12th annual “Naman Diwas”—a day dedicated to honouring the organ donors and their families.

“It is an occasion to raise awareness about organ donation, dispel myths, and encourage more people to become donors,” said Aarti Gokhale, ZTCC Pune coordinator.

The event was attended by ZTCC Pune members, medical professionals, transplant coordinators, organ recipients, and members of the public.

News / Cities / Pune / 70 organ donor families felicitated in Pune
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On