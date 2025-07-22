70 organ donor families felicitated in Pune

The Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC), Pune, felicitated 70 organ donor families in a ceremony held in the city on Monday. The event was attended by ZTCC Pune members, medical professionals, transplant coordinators, organ recipients, and members of the public. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Col Bhushan Oak was the chief guest for the 12th annual “Naman Diwas”—a day dedicated to honouring the organ donors and their families.

“It is an occasion to raise awareness about organ donation, dispel myths, and encourage more people to become donors,” said Aarti Gokhale, ZTCC Pune coordinator.

