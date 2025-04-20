Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

70-year-old morning walker dies in hit-and-run

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 20, 2025 05:52 AM IST

Ram Krushna Sinha, 70, lost his life in the incident reported on Marunji-Kasarsai Road near Arnav Car Care Centre around 6am

A senior citizen from Marunji Gaon area on morning walk lost his life after being hit by a speeding motorcycle on Friday.

According to a complaint filed by Gopal Krushna Sinha, his father was hit by a biker from behind. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to a complaint filed by Gopal Krushna Sinha, his father was hit by a biker from behind. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Ram Krushna Sinha, 70, lost his life in the incident reported on Marunji-Kasarsai Road near Arnav Car Care Centre around 6am.

According to a complaint filed by Gopal Krushna Sinha, his father was hit by a biker from behind. He later succumbed to head injuries. Police have launched efforts to trace the motorcyclist involved in the accident.

Hinjewadi Police Station has filed a case against the unknown motorcyclist under Sections 281, 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 184, 119/177 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

News / Cities / Pune / 70-year-old morning walker dies in hit-and-run
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On