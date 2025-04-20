70-year-old morning walker dies in hit-and-run

A senior citizen from Marunji Gaon area on morning walk lost his life after being hit by a speeding motorcycle on Friday. According to a complaint filed by Gopal Krushna Sinha, his father was hit by a biker from behind. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Ram Krushna Sinha, 70, lost his life in the incident reported on Marunji-Kasarsai Road near Arnav Car Care Centre around 6am.

According to a complaint filed by Gopal Krushna Sinha, his father was hit by a biker from behind. He later succumbed to head injuries. Police have launched efforts to trace the motorcyclist involved in the accident.

Hinjewadi Police Station has filed a case against the unknown motorcyclist under Sections 281, 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 184, 119/177 of the Motor Vehicles Act.