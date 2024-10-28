71 PMC staffers resigned from service in 2024

As many as 71 Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) staffers ranging from the lowest to officer-level ranks have resigned from service citing burgeoning workload, changing nature of work, health, and psychological issues as reasons behind their resignation. Additionally, 13 old staffers have taken voluntary retirement from the PMC service. As many as 135 junior engineers were recruited and a total of 448 different posts across all departments were filled up by the administration. (HT PHOTO)

According to the general administration department, there has been no recruitment to various posts due to some ongoing litigation since the past 10 to 12 years and there is a finality to the rules regarding new recruitment with most of the old employees having retired forcing the civic body to opt for contractual instead of permanent staffers.

However, following lifting of the ban on recruitment in 2022, as many as 135 junior engineers were recruited and a total of 448 different posts across all departments were filled up by the administration. Around 808 vacancies were filled up over two phases of recruitment out of which, clerks, junior engineers, firemen, assistant anti-encroachment inspectors, divisional medical officers and other rank persons resigned from service in search of better opportunities, creating 71 vacancies. Most of those who resigned are preparing for competitive exams and some of them have got higher posts leading to their exit from the PMC, administrative officials said.

PMC deputy commissioner P Patil said, “The PMC conducts recruitment as per the guidelines of the state administration. Vacancies are filled as per requirement and urgency according to the norms of the government. Those who have resigned have left for best prospects.”

Among those who have left service are 37 clerks, eight firemen, two pharmacists, two vehicle inspectors, 10 junior engineers, nine assistant anti-encroachment inspectors, and three divisional medical officers in addition to 13 PMC staffers who took VRS.