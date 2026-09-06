75% MBBS, BDS seats filled in first round in Maharashtra

As many as 8,001 students, or 75.15% of the 10,646 MBBS and BDS seats under the state quota, secured admission in the first round of Maharashtra’s medical admissions process for the academic year 2026-27, according to data released by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell on September 6. Private medical colleges filled 2,311 of 3,149 MBBS seats, recording an admission rate of 73.38%. Of these students, 249 froze their seats, and 2,062 opted for betterment, leaving 838 seats vacant. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Of those allotted seats, 1,317 students froze their seats, while 6,684 opted for betterment and will participate in subsequent rounds in the hope of securing a preferred seat or college. A total of 2,645 seats remain vacant for the second round of counselling.

Of the 8,129 MBBS seats available across the state, 6,876 (84.58%) have been filled, leaving 1,253 vacant.

Government medical colleges recorded a higher admission rate, with 4,665 of 4,980 MBBS seats filled, or 93.67%. Of these students, 888 froze their seats, while 3,677 opted for betterment. Another 415 seats remain vacant.

Private medical colleges filled 2,311 of 3,149 MBBS seats, recording an admission rate of 73.38%. Of these students, 249 froze their seats, and 2,062 opted for betterment, leaving 838 seats vacant.

The response to BDS seats was comparatively lower. Of the 2,517 seats available across the state, 1,125 (44.69%) have been filled, leaving 1,392 vacant.

Government dental colleges filled 196 of 317 BDS seats, recording an admission rate of 61.82%. While 19 students froze their seats, 177 opted for betterment. A total of 121 seats remain vacant.

Private dental colleges filled 929 of 2,200 BDS seats, recording an admission rate of 42.22%. Of these students, 161 froze their seats, and 768 opted for betterment. As many as 1,271 seats remain vacant.

The CET Cell has also announced the schedule for the second round of centralised admissions to MBBS and BDS courses. The number of seats available for the second round will be announced on September 7. Students can fill in their choices and preferences from September 8 to 10, while the seat allotment result will be declared on September 12.