7K students allotted a college in 2nd special round of Class 11 admissions

The director of education (secondary and higher secondary), Pune, on Monday declared the merit list for the second special round of first year junior college (FYJC) online centralised admissions along with college cutoff lists. As per the information shared by the education department, a total 44,131 seats were available for admission in this second special round for which 8,708 students were eligible out of which, 7,070 students were allotted a college. The remaining students who had applied for admission in this round could not match the college cutoff lists in terms of preferred college and marks obtained.

Of the 7,070 students allotted a college in the second special round, 2,983 students were given the college of their first preference, 767 students the college of their second preference, and 311 the college of their third preference.

Prasad Kasat, a student, said, “I did not get admission in this special round of the Class 11 centralised admission process. I am waiting to get admission in S P College in the commerce stream since the first round. The weeks are passing by so I hope that I will get the college of my preference in the next round…”

In the first special round, a total 25,859 students were allotted a college. However, 51,093 seats remain vacant in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad region even after completion of three regular and one special round. With Class 11 admissions extending well into August, college authorities are fearing a repeat of the past couple of years wherein admissions went on till the end of the year.

Till now in this academic year, a total 102,260 students have registered for 120,245 total available seats in Class 11 while 69,152 students have taken admission in 342 junior colleges in the first three regular and one special round.