82 illegally running school transport vehicles penalised by Pune RTO

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Sep 12, 2023 11:45 PM IST

In the last ten days, the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has initiated a crackdown on illegally running school transport vehicles. The RTO has taken action against 82 illegally running school vehicles in the city which includes auto rickshaws, vans and buses

These vehicles did not have proper permissions and licence to transport school students and were penalised by the Pune RTO squads, said officials.

“We had deployed eight squads across Pune in different shifts for the checking of the school transportation vehicles.It was found that 82 vehicles were running without the permit from Pune RTO. It is our appeal to all the parents to check the RTO permits and conduct verification the school vehicle and its driver before sending their children in that vehicle,” said Sanjeev Bhor, Pune regional transport officer.

“In this drive, RTO officials checked window bars, footstep, seating arrangements, first-aid box and other necessary safety measures. Also, the vehicle documents, its fitness certificate, mutual agreement done with the school was also checked by our inspectors,” he added.

