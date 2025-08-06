86 contractual appointments at SPPU raise questions over delayed permanent hiring

Recruitment of assistant professors on contractual basis by Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) for the academic year 2025–26 has delayed the permanent hiring. Of the 133 posts advertised across various academic departments, the varsity released final list of 86 selected candidates on its website on July 6. Of the 133 posts advertised across various academic departments, the varsity released final list of 86 selected candidates on its website on July 6. (HT FILE)

The appointment letters were issued between August 2 and August 5. The contract process was necessitated due to the prolonged delay in regular recruitment process for 111 full-time teaching positions stalled for several years, forcing the university to hire on temporary, contractual basis to ensure academic continuity. The university said these appointments will be confirmed after completion of document verification process.

Speaking on delayed appointment, Ram Tharkude, a student union leader, said, “Why is the university wasting time and money when these posts are eventually going to be filled permanently? Varsity rushed for temporary recruitment as classes have begun from August 1. But, after 11 months, the selection process will start again. The university had advertised permanent professor posts nearly a year ago, but nothing has moved forward since then.”

“I worked on a 11-month contract at the university in 2023. As permanent recruitment process didn’t happen, I started my own private coaching classes,” one contractual professor said anonymously.

Parag Kalkar, pro-vice-chancellor, SPPU, said, “As the academic year has commenced, there was an urgent need to appoint faculty. The process for permanent recruitment is yet to be initiated by the government. Once the directives are received, the university is prepared to undertake large-scale recruitment. Since the scrutiny has already been completed, we will initiate recruitment without delay once the government grants approval.”

Meanwhile, the university had issued an official circular on June 18, 2025, announcing the commencement of the recruitment process for contractual assistant Professors. The applications were invited online, and the interview was conducted across departments between July 17 and July 21.