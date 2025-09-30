92 cases of power theft detected in city despite TOD smart meters

Despite the claim by the state government and Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) that the Time of the Day (TOD) smart meters will curb power theft, 92 cases of tampering have been reported in the city till now. MSEDCL has so far installed around 7 lakh TOD smart meters in the Pune circle, which has 38 lakh electricity consumers, including 32 lakh domestic users. The rollout began in April 2023. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Flying squads in the Pune circle, which covers the city, PCMC areas, and parts of the rural belt, found that consumers were drilling small holes into meters using magnets and even bypassing service lines to steal electricity.

In August alone, six theft cases were detected. FIRs have been lodged against two consumers, while recovery was made from four others. A total fine of ₹2.38 lakh was imposed, including ₹2.18 lakh for 5,364 stolen units and ₹20,000 as compromise amount.

TOD smart meters are designed to send consumption data directly to MSEDCL servers, reducing human interference and enabling quick detection of anomalies. But the Pune cases show that theft is continuing despite the new system.

Sunil Kakade, chief engineer, MSEDCL, said: “Instructions have been given to all officers to take immediate action against consumers who tamper with TOD electricity meters. Consumers should also not fall prey to any scam. The advantage of TOD meters is accurate readings and automatic theft detection.”

However, a senior MSEDCL official admitted, “A TOD meter is a manmade machine. It cannot be made completely tamper-proof. But it gives us accurate readings and theft-related information without manual interference.”

Civic activist Vivek Velankar criticised the government’s decision: “It is a waste of taxpayers’ money. If TOD meters are not tamper-proof, what is the use of replacing old meters? The state is paying ₹12,000 per meter to private companies. There is no point in installing them if theft continues. The thief is smarter than the TOD meter and the state government, which is only creating hype.”