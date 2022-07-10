95 accidents involving PMPML buses in 15 months, 22 deaths reported

At least 95 accidents involving Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) were reported from April 2021 to June 2022, in which 22 people have lost their lives, as per the public transport body data. Commuters have urged PMPML to take preventive measures to reduce the number of accidents.

“We understand that PMPML is not always at fault when an accident occurs, but as an integrated transport body of the city, PMPML should take strict measures against drivers when they are found to be guilty. Also, PMPML should make sure that drivers are instructed not to drive rashly. In Peth areas rash driving is a common problem,” said Sanjay Shitole, secretary of PMP Pravasi Manch.

“Many accidents also happen because of poor maintenance of the buses, we have observed many times drivers fail to stop vehicles because brakes are not working properly,” added Shitole.

In Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad limits, a total of 1,958 buses operate daily.

Along with PMPML-owned buses, the public transport body also hires buses from contractors. As per a study by Pravasi Manch more accidents have been reported in which hired contract buses are involved.

“Many times, accidents are not recorded with the PMPML and the number of such types of accidents is huge. PMPML should make provision for keeping a record for all such incidents,” added Shitole.

Dattatray Zende, PMPML traffic manager, said, “We aim to bring the accident number to zero. We organise camps for driver and bus conductors in which they are given required training for driving the buses. Last month a camp was organised for 3,000 of our drivers and 2,000 contract drivers in which we provided training with the help of regional transport officers and Pune Police. Training for conductors was also organised a few days back.”

“In some accident cases, vehicles enter Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridors and have dashed our buses. To avoid such a scenario, we have undertaken the boom barrier project. We are also conducting regular maintenance of all our buses to avoid accidents,” added Zende.

Regular commuter, Milind Jog from Sadashiv peth said, “PMPML should provide speed limits for a few areas where there are narrow roads so accidents do not occur. I have noticed while taking turns many buses dash two-wheelers.”

Another commuter Jay Malsure from Kothrud, said, “I have noticed many drivers could not control the vehicle in traffic due to loose brakes so daily maintenance must happen on priority.”

Accidents involving PMPML

(Figures for April 2021 to June 2022)

Total buses: 1,958

PMPML-owned bus: 1,156

Buses hired from contractors: 802

Accidents involving PMPML: 95

Deaths: 22

Injuries: 33

(Source: PMPML)