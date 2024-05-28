95.81% students pass, Konkan division tops state rankings 

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Monday declared the class 10 State Secondary Certificate (SSC) examination results with an overall passing percentage of 95.81 per cent. As compared to last year, the passing percentage of the state has gone up by 1.98 per cent. New English School students rejoice after getting their SSC result on Monday. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT PHOTO)

Girls continued to have an edge with a 97.21 passing percentage as against a 94.56 per cent passing rate for the boys in the state.

This year the highest passing percentage was registered in the Konkan division with 99.01 per cent, while the Nagpur division recorded the lowest numbers with 94,73 per cent. Matching with the State numbers, the passing percentage for the Pune division went up from 95.64 per cent in 2023 to 96.44 per cent this year.

Since its inception in 1975, the MSBSHSE has rarely announced the SSC results in May. Previously, the SSC results were declared in June of each year.

“Due to the continuous hard efforts of all our officials and staff, we were able to declare the SSC results early in May this year. And the overall passing percentage of the state has also increased this year and we congratulate all the students who have passed. At the same time, it is our appeal to all those students who cannot succeed in the exam that there is another chance for them to re-appear for the exams in July,” said Sharad Gosavi, chairman of the state board.

“Even the number of students who scored 100 per cent marks and above 90 per cent marks in the SSC 2024 exam has increased compared to last year. It was the first time this year that we decided to fill in the practical examination of 10th and 12th students through an online method instead of an Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet. There were 271 flying squads appointed across the state to keep vigilance over cheating cases,” Gosavi added.