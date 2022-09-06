97% respondents in Pune willing to buy electric vehicles to fight air pollution, says survey

Indicating a shift towards eco-friendly options, a survey has found that an increasing number of Puneites are now willing to buy Electric vehicles (EVs).

A survey conducted by Clean Mobility Collective, India, states that around 97.2% of respondents were willing to switch to EVs to address air pollution issues and mitigate climate change.

The survey, commissioned by the Sustainable Mobility Network with support from a non-profit organisation Waatavaran, was conducted among 1,508 respondents between June and July 2022 and the results were declared on Monday. It was conducted as part of a nationwide exercise in various cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Bangalore.

According to the survey, 84.5% of respondents attributed last-mile delivery vehicles as one of the reasons for rising air pollution in the cities, with 97.2% affirming a switch to EVs to address air pollution issues and mitigate climate change.

“A total of 78% of respondents strongly support the latest EV policy of Maharashtra that requires a time-bound transition plan from delivery companies while 38% stressed that companies should either lease or purchase electric vehicles for their delivery partners/workers,” said Siddharth Srinivas, coordinator of the survey.

Maharashtra, as part of its overall EV policy, sets a 25% target for EVs among e-commerce, delivery and logistics service providers in the state by 2025.

“The findings of the survey indicate strong support for the policy direction on delivery sector EV transition in Maharashtra. Along with the central government Niti Aayog’s Shoonya campaign, which actively looks to decarbonise the last mile delivery sector, delivery companies should come forward to work closely with our governments to ensure the rapid transition of their fleets,” said Bhagwan Keshbhat, chief executive officer (CEO) of Waatavaran.

“All of us are increasingly impacted by deteriorating air quality, pollution and the impacts of climate change and the highly self-aware survey responses in the city indicate the extremely strong levels of concern of Puneites about these issues- in fact, the highest nationwide numbers on overall awareness in the survey have been recorded in Pune,” said Keshbhat.

“These also indicate the futility of half measures by companies- full deployment of zero-emission fleets by these companies is essential and the core demand of Puneites and it would help considerably in having cleaner air in our congested city, reduction in our overall carbon emissions, and of course, savings for the gig workers who are bearing the brunt of rising fuel costs,” added Keshbhat.

The survey, primarily conducted offline (96%) through on-ground interviews, also finds that an overwhelming majority of respondents (88%) believe proactive action and transition by one company can encourage other companies and create rapid change in the sector.

“E-commerce, food and grocery/ hyperlocal deliveries are a rapidly growing segment in India,” said Gajendra Rai, director of CMSR Consultants.

“Cities like Pune comprise the core market for most of these delivery companies so our survey in the city is highly indicative of overall consumer perception of the companies and their current use of delivery vehicles. We have also tried to ensure that of the nationwide respondents, the maximum respondents are from the 18-45 age group (93%) who again represent the core user base for the companies,” he said.