A Splendid Jugalbandi, debut performance light up Day four

A debutant paying tribute to her grandfather and a charming duo’s splendid Jugalbandi marked the fourth day of the 69th Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav at the Maharashtriya Mandal Krida Sankul, Mukund Nagar on Saturday. Prajakta Marathe started her performance with a Khyal ‘Malan Ho’ in Raag Poorva followed by a composition of her grandfather Pt. Ram Marathe’s Bandish ‘Nari Chanchal Chatur Sughar. (HT PHOTO)

The inaugural session on the penultimate day of the music fest saw Prajakta Marathe paying tribute to her grandfather, Pt Ram Marathe, commemorating his centenary birth year.

Later, a jugalbandi performed by Vocalist Debapriya Adhikary and Sitarist Samanway Sarkar enthralled the audience.

Marathe started her performance with a Khyal ‘Malan Ho’ in Raag Poorva followed by a composition of her grandfather Pt. Ram Marathe’s Bandish ‘Nari Chanchal Chatur Sughar.’ She then presented an Ektaal Thumri ‘Piya Kar Dhar Dekho’ in Raag Des.

With heartwarming applause from the audience, she continued with a Bhajan ‘Hari Mero Jeevan Pran Adhar’ in Mishra Pilu and concluded her performance with a Natyasangeet ‘Soham Har Damru Baje.’

While expressing gratitude about her debut performance at the Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav, Prajakta Marathe said, “I feel incredibly privileged to have the opportunity to perform in this musical paradise, honouring my grandfather, Pt. Ram Marathe on his birth centenary year. I’m immensely grateful to Shrinivasji and Shilpaji for giving me this opportunity.” She was accompanied by Siddhesh Bicholkar on Harmonium, Swapnil Bhise on Tabla, Saniya Velangi and Vaishali Kuber on Tanpura.

With their rare and unique format of a Jugalbandi, a joint performance by Vocalist Debapriya Adhikary and Sitarist Samanway Sarkar, both hailing from the musical legacy of Pt. Girija Devi enchanted the audience in the second session. They started with Alap, Jod, and Jhala in Raag Hemant. They also performed a Bandish ‘Na Chedo Dagar Kunwar Kanhaiya’ and concluded with a Tappa ‘Main Teri Variyan Jaun.’ Debapriya and Samanway were accompanied by Satyajeet Talwalkar on Tabla and Digambar Jadhav on Tabla.