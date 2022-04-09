A trial run for automated boom barriers for BRT routes in Pune

PUNE: In an attempt to keep the BRT routes in the city clear of unwanted vehicles, the PMPML, along with the PMC and PCMC, has decided to install an automatic boom gate barrier that will open only for PMPML buses. One such boom barrier has been installed at the Deccan college bus stop, on the BRT route from Sangamwadi to Vishrantwadi.

“This is a pilot project that we have undertaken to keep out illegal entry of two-wheelers and four-wheelers using the BRT corridor for a swift exit when in traffic snarls,” said Dattatraya Zende, BRT manager, PMPML.

Earlier, the PMPML had carried out a trial run of such a boom barrier within the Swargate depot to see how well it worked. “The concept that we are using is that this boom is connected to a camera which has been fed all the RTO registered buses, old and new, which the camera will recognise at 20 metre before the bus comes into the corridor. Thus the barrier will then open automatically to allow only that bus to pass,” said Zende.

Currently, this boom barrier is placed at Deccan college stop and one will be installed at the Sathe biscuit bus stop in Vishrantwadi. If this boom is successful, the PMPML plans to install similar such booms at all seven BRT corridor routes, namely in Pimpri, near Sangvi phata to Kiwale BRT route, Jagtap dairy chowk and Kalewadi phata etc.

But the pilot project is still not convincing for some of the regular commuters feel that any vehicle can sneak along with the bus. Sarthak Jadhav, a Kendriya Vidyalaya student and a regular user, said, “We have seen many accidents taking place while the bus is entering the corridor. How will this barrier help? What if someone is driving fast and doesn’t stop, it can cause traffic at the junction which means difficulty for the pedestrians to cross to the middle of the road to get to the bus stop.”

Sunita Gaikwad, a resident of Vishrantwadi, said, “We have to wait for a long time for the buses to move along this route and sometimes, they don’t even stop at the bus stop. Instead of spending on the boom barrier, if they could look at the safety, cleanliness and having some kind of information about the buses relayed, that would be helpful.”