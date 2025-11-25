Search
Tue, Nov 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

Aamir Khan receives inaugural RK Laxman Award

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Nov 25, 2025 03:50 am IST

Actor Aamir Khan was conferred first-ever RK Laxman Award for excellence at AR Rahman live concert held at MCA Cricket Stadium, Gahunje, on Sunday

Pune: Actor Aamir Khan was conferred the first-ever RK Laxman Award for excellence at a packed AR Rahman live concert held at the MCA Cricket Stadium, Gahunje, on Sunday. The award was presented by actor Boman Irani, with both artistes paying warm tributes to legendary cartoonist RK Laxman.

Actor Aamir Khan was conferred first-ever RK Laxman Award for excellence at AR Rahman live concert held at MCA Cricket Stadium, Gahunje, on Sunday. (HT)
Actor Aamir Khan was conferred first-ever RK Laxman Award for excellence at AR Rahman live concert held at MCA Cricket Stadium, Gahunje, on Sunday. (HT)

The concert featured performances by Rahman, Hariharan, Chinmayi, Sukhwinder Singh, Dhanush and Neeti Mohan, drawing an enthusiastic crowd.

News / Cities / Pune / Aamir Khan receives inaugural RK Laxman Award
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Pune: Aamir Khan received the inaugural RK Laxman Award for excellence during an AR Rahman concert at the MCA Cricket Stadium on Sunday, presented by Boman Irani, who, alongside Khan, honored the iconic cartoonist RK Laxman. The event captivated audiences with performances from renowned artists, including Rahman, Hariharan, and Dhanush, celebrating artistic talent.