Aamir Khan receives inaugural RK Laxman Award

Pune: Actor Aamir Khan was conferred the first-ever RK Laxman Award for excellence at a packed AR Rahman live concert held at the MCA Cricket Stadium, Gahunje, on Sunday. The award was presented by actor Boman Irani, with both artistes paying warm tributes to legendary cartoonist RK Laxman.

