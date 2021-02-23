IND USA
pune news

Absence of leadership at PMC solid waste department results in garbage piling

The absence of leadership in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)’s solid waste management department is adding to the garbage woes of residents
By Siddharth Gadkari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:53 PM IST

The absence of leadership in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)’s solid waste management department is adding to the garbage woes of residents.

At present, there is no independent officer handling the position of department head at a time when garbage collection and processing has been hampered in the city. Residents in the suburbs have complained of garbage problems at various locations.

Due to health issues faced by joint municipal commissioner Dyneshwar Molak, the charge was given to the deputy municipal commissioner Sanjay Gawade. However, he was also admitted to a hospital.

Following that, the charge was given to Ajit Deshmukh, and he too was quarantined and hospitalised due to the Covid-19 infection.

A total of three civic officers faced hospitalisation after assuming charge of solid waste management, putting the department in a state of array.

At present, an additional charge has been given to property tax department head Vilas Kanade.

Anti-encroachment department head Madhav Jagtap is also handling garbage issues. Earlier, Suresh Jagtap was independently handling the solid waste department. Last year, he was appointed as the additional municipal commissioner.

Currently, no officer is willing to take an independent charge of solid waste management. It is one of the most important but despised departments in the civic body.

The garbage generation has increased after merging 11 villages into the PMC. At present, the city generates around 2,100 tonnes of garbage per day. In Wadgaonsheri, Viman nagar, Kharadi, Kondhwa, Vadgaon budruk area, Hadapsar, the garbage is piling on the roadside.

Dr Kunal Khemanr, additional municipal commissioner said, “It is true that work has hampered but the garbage has not piled up. At present, we have given an additional charge to Vilas Kanade. Deshmukh will soon resume work in the solid waste department.”

Pune generates around 2,100 tonnes of solid waste per day. Of that, the civic body has the capacity to process around 1,500 tons of garbage at different processing plants. The remainder of the garbage is kept in the Ramtekdi area for segregation and further processing.

As per the solid waste department’s information, the civic body collects garbage with the help of 160 trucks.

There are 563 containers and 116 compactor buckets dispersed around Pune city. The ward wise average is 350 to 750 gms per capita per day. The construction and demolition waste generation are around 150-180 tonnes per day. The garden waste generation is around 50-60 tonnes per day whereas the biomedical waste is around five to six tonnes per day.

