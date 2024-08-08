ACB arrests livestock inspector for seeking 5k bribe

PUNE The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a livestock inspector for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹5,000 for inclusion of name of an applicant to avail benefits of a state government scheme.The arrested official has been identified as Bandu Baban Deokar, 42, a resident of Kude Budruk in Khed taluka. He was arrested on Tuesday, August 6.He initially demanded a bribe of ₹7,000 initially and later agreed to accept ₹5,000.The victim lodged a complaint with the ACB, Pune after which officials laid a trap at the Animal Medical Hospital in Kude Budruk on Tuesday and caught Deokar red-handed while accepting the bribe.The action was taken under the guidance of ACB superintendent Amol Tambe and additional SP Dr Sheetal Janve.A case has been registered at Khed police station, and police inspector Rupesh Jadhav is investigating further into the case.