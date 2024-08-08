 ACB arrests livestock inspector for seeking ₹5k bribe - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Aug 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
ACB arrests livestock inspector for seeking 5k bribe

ByNadeem Inamdar
Aug 08, 2024 09:20 AM IST

ACB has arrested livestock inspector for allegedly demanding bribe of ₹5,000 for inclusion of name of applicant to avail benefits of state government scheme

PUNE The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a livestock inspector for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹5,000 for inclusion of name of an applicant to avail benefits of a state government scheme.

ACB has arrested livestock inspector for allegedly demanding bribe of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 for inclusion of name of applicant to avail benefits of state government scheme. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
ACB has arrested livestock inspector for allegedly demanding bribe of ₹5,000 for inclusion of name of applicant to avail benefits of state government scheme. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The arrested official has been identified as Bandu Baban Deokar, 42, a resident of Kude Budruk in Khed taluka. He was arrested on Tuesday, August 6.

He initially demanded a bribe of 7,000 initially and later agreed to accept 5,000.

The victim lodged a complaint with the ACB, Pune after which officials laid a trap at the Animal Medical Hospital in Kude Budruk on Tuesday and caught Deokar red-handed while accepting the bribe.

The action was taken under the guidance of ACB superintendent Amol Tambe and additional SP Dr Sheetal Janve.

A case has been registered at Khed police station, and police inspector Rupesh Jadhav is investigating further into the case.

