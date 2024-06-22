Accused escapes from Hadapsar police station, nabbed

An accused who escaped from the custody of Hadapsar Police Station, where he was taken to scan his fingerprints in an alleged autorickshaw theft case at 12.30 pm on Saturday, was later apprehended. Senior inspector Santosh Pandhare said the accused was nabbed within an hour after his escape. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused, identified as Govind alias Pitya Hanumant Ghodke from Ganganagar Phursungi, was arrested on Friday night for his alleged involvement in an autorickshaw theft at Tukai Tekdi of Hadapsar.

“The accused was arrested under Section 379 (punishment for theft) of the IPC,” a police official said.