Accused in Manchar doctor abduction case arrested 

After being on the run for two months, crime branch police arrested the accused involved in the kidnapping and extortion of a doctor from Manchar. The crime branch sleuths have also seized a pistol and two cartridges from the accused, identified as Praveen alias Dollar Sitaram Ovhal. The crime branch sleuths have also seized a pistol and two cartridges from the accused, identified as Praveen alias Dollar Sitaram Ovhal. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the complaint, the victim was travelling to Manchar on January 4, when the two accused, Ovhal and Pawan Thorat deliberately hit his vehicle causing a collision. Following the accident, the doctor fell on the road and was abducted and taken to the Nighutwadi area.

The doctor was physically assaulted and threatened with dire consequences including death threats. The kidnappers then demanded a ransom of ₹20 lakh from him and extorted ₹1 lakh from him. After collecting the extortion money, the accused fled in their car after abandoning the doctor at Peth Ghat.

After the incident was reported, the superintendent of police Pankaj Deshmukh visited the spot and ordered the arrest of the accused.

While Thorat was arrested earlier, Ovhal was on the run for the past two months. Acting on a tip-off that Ovhal would be arriving at the Alephata ST stand area, police officer Akshay Navale and his team laid a trap and arrested him.

Rural SP Pankaj Deshmukh said, “Praveen Ovhal has been arrested and we have recovered a pistol and two live cartridges from him. The first accused Pawan Thorat was arrested earlier and since then the police have been on the track of the second accused.”