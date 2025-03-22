Action against 27 sawmills operating illegally in Pune, Solapur districts

The forest department has taken action against 27 sawmills operating illegally in Pune and Solapur districts. A special drive was conducted between February 28 and March 20. Twelve cases were registered by the Bhamburda range forest officer in Pimpri Chinchwad, while 15 cases were registered by the mobile squad appointed by the forest circle office in Pune. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Apart from mill owners, action was also taken against several companies for illegal tree cutting and storage of wood. Three vehicles were also seized carrying wood peck illegally.

“We have registered cases against the individuals as well as the comp. We are also preparing a detailed report on how much wood has been seized in this drive,” said Tukaram Jadhav, range forest officer, Sangola, who is heading the mobile squad.

Speaking about action taken in Pimpri Chinchwad, Manoj Barbole, range forest officer, Bhamburda, Pune forest division, said, “Approximately 900 tonnes of material were seized during the action against illegal mills. Cases registered against 12 mill owners and further investigation is going on.”

Investigation revealed that the sawmills get maximum demand from hotels, the packaging industry and also for household use. Such illegal small units while catering to the demand of these industries, also pose a significant threat to trees like Pine as they also import illegally to mills. Apart from this indigenous tree species like neem, tarmind, senegalia catechu commonly known as khair tree, teak and sandalwood are found during the seizure action.