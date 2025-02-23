Action against owners of bikes with modified silencers to continue: Police

Police have taken action against more than 2,400 vehicle owners in 2024 for fitting modified silencers in motorcycles, said officials. On Saturday, Loni Kalbhor police seized 22 Bullet motorcycles for using modified silencers. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Deputy commissioner of police (zone 5) Rajkumar Shinde has ordered a strict crackdown on modified exhaust systems, citing their role in excessive noise pollution. On Saturday, Loni Kalbhor police seized 22 Bullet motorcycles for using modified silencers.

According to officials, these altered silencers produce sound levels far beyond permissible limits, severely affecting residential areas, particularly in neighbourhoods like Loni Kalbhor, Wagholi, Kharadi, Mundhwa, Hadapsar, Sayyadnagar, Mohammadnagar, NIBM Annexe, Kondhwa, and Kalyaninagar in Eastern Pune.

Western Pune also faces similar issues in Kothrud, Hinjewadi, Bavdhan, Swargate, Warje Malwadi, Katraj, Shivajinagar, and Khadak.

“Two days back, a group of youngsters with altered motorbikes were roaming in our area late at night. I have a six-month-old baby at home who was unwell. The noises added to her trouble further,” said Shubhangi Deshpande, a resident of Kothrud.

Additional commissioner of police (eastern region) Manoj Patil stated that the police are actively identifying and confiscating bikes with illegal silencers.

“We are taking strict action, including seizing vehicles, imposing fines, and destroying the modified silencers. The crackdown will intensify in the coming weeks, and repeat offenders will face legal consequences,” he said.

A city traffic branch survey conducted six months ago revealed that the use of loud silencers is rising, especially among young riders on high-end motorcycles.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Amol Zende affirmed that the enforcement drive will continue. “All illegally modified silencers will be removed. Vehicle manufacturers design silencers within legal noise limits and altering them is a punishable offence.”

According to Section 190(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, a motorist can be penalized with a fine of ₹10,000 or face up to three months of imprisonment for causing sound pollution. Additionally, their driving license can be suspended for three months.

Dr Amol Pavase, a general practitioner in Kharadi, highlighted the severe health risks associated with noise pollution. “These loud silencers not only startle motorists and pedestrians but also pose serious health risks, especially for heart patients. Exposure to high noise levels can cause hypertension, increased heart rate, respiratory issues, chronic headaches, and stress-related disorders. Noise exceeding 45 decibels can lead to sleep disturbances, fatigue, anxiety, and depression,” he said.