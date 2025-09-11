Action under MCOCA against Andekar gang after brutal murder

The Samarth police on Wednesday invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against members of the notorious Andekar gang in connection with the brutal murder of a 19-year-old in Bhavani Peth last month. The murder, executed in public view, was meant to instill fear and reinforce the gang’s dominance in the area. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Police said the gang killed Ayush Komkar on September 5, 2025, in the parking area of Laxmi Complex, near Navrang Mitra Mandal. The murder, executed in public view, was meant to instill fear and reinforce the gang’s dominance in the area.

Following investigations, the police arrested key accused Yash Siddheshwar Patil, 19; Amit Prakash Patole, 19; Suryakant alias Bandu Ranoji Andekar, 70; Tushar Nilanjay Wadekar. 27; Swaraj Nilanjay Wadekar, 23; Vrundawani Nilanjay Wadekar, 40; Aman Yusuf Pathan alias Khan, 25; and Sujal Rahul Meragu, 20. Efforts are on to trace other members on the run.

According to the police, the Andekar gang, led by history-sheeter Bandu Andekar, has a long criminal record involving murders, attempted murders, extortion, grievous assaults, property damage, illegal land deals, thefts, and unlawful possession of weapons.

“Despite repeated prohibitory actions, the gang continued to operate, creating terror among citizens. In the present case, a proposal to invoke MCOCA was made to additional commissioner of police Rajesh Bansode, and accordingly the proposal was approved and MCOCA has been invoked against Bandu Andekar and others in the case,” a police statement read.

Given their sustained involvement in organised crime and repeated attempts to spread fear, Samarth police sought approval to act under Sections 3(1)(ii), 3(2), and 3(4) of the MCOCA Act, 1999. The proposal, prepared by senior inspector Umesh Gitte of Samarth Police Station, was reviewed and submitted by deputy commissioner of police (Zone 1) Krushikesh Rawale to Bansode, who approved it.

Police said invoking MCOCA is expected to strengthen the crackdown on the gang and curb their criminal activities in Pune.

Meanwhile, by evening, the case has been transferred to Pune Police Crime Branch.