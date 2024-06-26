Action will continue against illegal hawking: PCB

The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB), on Monday, issued a notice stating that action will continue against illegal hawking on MG Road, East Street, Fashion Street, Shivaji Market, Centre Street and Sherbet Wallah Chowk. The cantonment board launched a crackdown on illegal hawkers on Friday where around 70 handcarts, 10 gas cylinders, 40 iron stands with wheels and tempo load of readymade garments and hawking articles were seized by the anti-encroachment squad. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Subrat Pal, PCB chief executive officer, said that the board administration has erected public information boards in regional language where the hawkers have been warned about the violations and the impending action.

“Before we took action adequate warning was issued in advance. We will take strict action if the illegal activity continues,” he said.

Rajabhau Chavan, an activist, said, “No hawker should be allowed on the cantonment streets at any cost and strict action should be taken against them if found flouting norms.”

According to the administration, as many as 100 personnel from the city police department have been deployed in the drive.