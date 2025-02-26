Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Activist bats for one year extension for LBT department

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 26, 2025 05:30 AM IST

His statement comes after the Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued a circular to all municipal corporations to scrap the LBT department after the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST)

Civic activist Vivek Velankar has appealed to the Pune municipal commissioner to extend the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) local body tax (LBT) department by one year to collect dues of around 200crore from traders.

Introduced in 2013 to replace octroi, LBT was abolished in 2017 after GST was introduced. (HT PHOTO)
Introduced in 2013 to replace octroi, LBT was abolished in 2017 after GST was introduced. (HT PHOTO)

His statement comes after the Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued a circular to all municipal corporations to scrap the LBT department after the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Introduced in 2013 to replace octroi, LBT was abolished in 2017 after GST was introduced.

Velankar said, “PMC LBT department has 140 employees who draw salary from the office but work in other departments. During the LBT period between 2013 and 2017, over 1.09 lakh traders did not file annual returns and are liable to pay 5,000 fine. By running the office for one more year, the civic administration can recover 200crore pending dues.”

Municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale said, “With the GST in place since the last few years, we have to follow the state order to close LBT department.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On