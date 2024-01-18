Activists oppose PMC’s decision to implement time limit to avail benefits of health scheme

Health activists have opposed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department’s move to implement a time limit to citizens availing the benefits of the Urban Poor Health Scheme (UPHS). A time limit of only the first four months of the financial year (April to July, 2024) has been implemented by the PMC health department for availing the benefits of the UPHS, officials said. The PMC initiated the UPHS a decade ago with the aim of providing free or discounted medical treatment to the economically weaker section at affiliated hospitals. The scheme was previously limited to citizens with an annual income of ₹ 1 lakh but it was later expanded to cover citizens with an annual income of ₹ 2 lakh in 2019. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Earlier, those eligible for the scheme would register with the PMC and UPHS cards would be issued to them throughout the year. Now however, the health department has decided to issue UPHS cards only for the first four months of the financial year. Activists have opposed the move saying it will deprive thousands of needy patients of the benefits of the scheme.

The PMC initiated the UPHS a decade ago with the aim of providing free or discounted medical treatment to the economically weaker section at affiliated hospitals. The scheme was previously limited to citizens with an annual income of ₹1 lakh but it was later expanded to cover citizens with an annual income of ₹2 lakh in 2019. Under the scheme, the PMC bears the cost of treatment up to ₹1 lakh whereas it bears the cost of treatment up to ₹2 lakh in case of critical illness. The civic authority spends approximately ₹50 to 60 crores on the scheme each year.

Dr Abhijit More, health activist, said that the latest decision should be scrapped by the PMC as it is unjust. “Many a time, citizens are unaware of the scheme and learn about it only when they approach private hospitals for treatment at discounted rates,” he said.

“Rather, the PMC should focus on creating more awareness about the scheme. The PMC intends to stop the scheme and replace it by involving an insurance company. Implementation of a time limit will pass on the benefits of the scheme to a limited number of citizens who are close to elected members and aware of the scheme, depriving the actually needy patients,” Dr More said.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer of the PMC, said, “If there is resistance from health activists and citizens regarding the changes, we will discuss the issue during the upcoming committee meeting. The final decision will be taken by the committee.”