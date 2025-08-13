Pune: Civic activists and political leaders have raised serious objections over the approval of 100% transfer of development rights (TDR) for the Parvati Janata Vasahat land, alleging irregularities in the process and demanding an inquiry. Activists, politicians question Parvati Janata Vasahat TDR approval

Civic activist Vijay Kumbhar has appealed to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to investigate the case.

“The total land of Janata Vasahat is 48 acres, currently occupied by slums. The original owner sold it to a private builder in 2014 for ₹16 crore. In January 2025, it was resold to another builder for ₹85 crore. Strangely, in July 2025, the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) approved TDR for this land with a market value of ₹1,750 crore,” he said.

Kumbhar pointed out that under the existing rules, hilltop and hill slope land is eligible for only 0.25% TDR, but in this case 100% compensation was granted.

BJP leader Ujwal Keskar said, “If the state government has allotted 100% TDR for Janata Vasahat land, the same rule should apply across the city, including for Biodiversity Park landowners. They would gladly hand over their land to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) under such terms.”

One of the builders, speaking on condition of anonymity, alleged that the process was unusually swift.

“Within just six months, the proposal was submitted to SRA, public notice was issued, the proposal was sent to the state government, and approval for 100% TDR was granted. Many legal and administrative steps were bypassed,” the builder claimed.

While administrative officials have remained silent, some officers confirmed that the TDR will be issued by the civic body. However, they pointed out that PMC’s opinion was not sought before the proposal was approved.