Addl CP suspends cop for helping accused in murder case

Additional commissioner of police (Addl CP), Western Region, Manoj Patil has suspended assistant police inspector (API) Amol Ghodake for helping an accused involved in the Theur firing case.

According to the suspension order, Patil pointed out that Ghodake, as an investigation officer, mentioned that main accused Bharat Zaid was not present at the crime spot in the testimony recorded by witnesses identified as Yashwant Aglame and Prateek Ramesh Thite.

However, probe carried out by a senior officer found Zaid seen at the crime spot and the supplementary testimony by the same witnesses provided ample evidentiary proof about his presence.

“Ghodake has indirectly helped the accused by not obtaining the CCTV camera footages of the desired location. The call data record (CDR) of the accused proves that he was present at the spot for 24 minutes, while Ghodake tried to manipulate these details,” he said.

According to the police, Zaid is the main accused in the case involving a woman who was hit by a stone and his husband, a security guard, was fired at by Zaid and his associates. The other accused were booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and later murder case was lodged against the accused after the woman died due to head injury.