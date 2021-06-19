Admission process for three management courses at SPPU begins

The admission process for the three different courses at the Department of Management Sciences (Pumba) of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has begun. It includes executive MBA, MBA in Pharma biotechnology and BBA in hospitality and facilities management. While admissions for the MBA courses will be carried out through the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) cell.

The newly designed syllabus of these courses is as per the requirement in the industries and can satisfy the demand of job opportunities in various fields. Students are more interested to get admission in Pumba from across the state. The executive MBA course is famous among working class, working professionals from IT industry, manufacturing companies, small scale industries and senior officials from various fields take admission for this course.

The eligibility for this two-year course is to have three years of work experience in the management sector. On the other hand, the Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in hospitality and facilities management was newly started in the year 2018. Admission process for both these courses is held through the SPPU’s entrance exam test.

On the other hand, for regular MBA course in finance, human resource and marketing, admission is done through the MHT CET test. There are 180 seats available for the course every academic year and soon the timetable for the CET exams will be declared by the state CET cell.