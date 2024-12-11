Admissions among girls increase by 44K due to Maha free education scheme

“I graduated in commerce two years ago and worked at a private firm, but the free education scheme allowed me to pursue my MBA. This degree will help me grow in my career,” says Pooja Kamble, the daughter of an auto driver, who recently joined the MBA programme in Pimpri. Experts and educators have highlighted the scheme’s positive impact, while acknowledging room for improvement. (HT PHOTO)

Kamble is one among thousands of girls whose lives stand transformed by this scheme, implemented earlier this year by the higher and technical education department, which provides free education to girls in degree, diploma and postgraduate programmes, provided the annual income of their families does not exceed ₹8 lakh. The subsidy covers professional courses like engineering, law, pharmacy and management.

So much so that admissions among girls have increased by 44,198 in the academic year 2024–25, a rise described as ‘phenomenal’ by officials. According to data from the state common entrance test (CET) cell, which carries out the admission process, girls secured 173,434 out of 597,277 available seats in 2024-25, up from last year when girls secured 129,263 out of 414,713 available seats. The increase in enrolment is particularly evident in courses like Master of Business Administration (MBA), law, engineering-technology and computer application.

Experts and educators have highlighted the scheme’s positive impact, while acknowledging room for improvement. Professor Ramdas Jhol, president, Dattakala Educational Institute, said, “The scheme has increased the percentage of girls enrolling in diploma, degree, and postgraduate courses. There were initial errors in the government resolution, which caused confusion, but a revised decision was later issued. Next year, we expect even better results.”

Former higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil attributed the success to the scheme introduced during his term under the Mahayuti government. “The rise of 44,198 admissions this year reaffirms our commitment to increasing the percentage of girls in education. I am proud that Maharashtra, where women’s education was championed by Savitribai Phule, is now seeing its daughters take advantage of this scheme to achieve new milestones,” Patil said.

“With a strong start in its inaugural year, the free education scheme promises to reshape Maharashtra’s educational landscape by encouraging more girls to enter technical and professional fields, paving the way for greater opportunities and empowerment,” Patil added.