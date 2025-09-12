Search
Fri, Sept 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Admissions to MUHS fellowship open till Sept 14

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Published on: Sept 12, 2025 08:22 am IST

The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) has invited applications for its fellowship in integrated family medicine programme for the academic year 2025–26. The last date for submitting online applications is September 14.

Pune: The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) has invited applications for its fellowship in integrated family medicine programme for the academic year 2025–26. The last date for submitting online applications is September 14.

The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) has invited applications for its fellowship in integrated family medicine programme for the academic year 2025–26. The last date for submitting online applications is September 14. (HT REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) has invited applications for its fellowship in integrated family medicine programme for the academic year 2025–26. The last date for submitting online applications is September 14. (HT REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Dr Rajendra Bangal, registrar, MUHS, said, “The fellowship aims to provide comprehensive, accessible and skill-based healthcare training. The curriculum aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP), prioritising multi-disciplinary education and integration of the Indian knowledge system.”

Medical and Ayurveda graduates are eligible to apply for the fellowship. The training equips students with essential skills in diagnosing and treating common ailments, women’s health, paediatrics, primary emergency care, mental health, screening, and basic treatment at the local level.

Dr Mrunal Patil, dean, Maharashtra Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (MPGI), Nashik, said, “Fellows would undergo practical, experience-based training across various departments of modern medicine and Ayurveda. Training will be conducted at MPGI Nashik and at two affiliated Ayurvedic colleges, Ayurved Seva Sangh Ayurved Mahavidyalaya and Shri Saptashrungi Ayurved Mahavidyalaya. The one-year fellowship consists of 15 modules, covering inpatient and outpatient departments, emergency services, skill labs, and Panchakarma therapy.”

News / Cities / Pune / Admissions to MUHS fellowship open till Sept 14
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On