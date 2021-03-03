IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Admissions under RTE begin, registrations open until March 21st
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Admissions under RTE begin, registrations open until March 21st

The admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) have begun from Wednesday, according to the school education and sports department
READ FULL STORY
By Namrata Devikar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:06 PM IST

The admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) have begun from Wednesday, according to the school education and sports department. Parents can now register under the RTE until March 21.

According to the education department, there are 9,431 schools across Maharashtra with over 96,629 vacant seats in the state.

For Pune district, 985 schools have registered under the RTE and there are 14,773 seats available for interested candidates.

The education department has urged parents to take part in the admission process to ensure that each child gets a seat. Last year, due to the pandemic, many RTE seats remained vacant and so this year the education department has urged parents to fill the forms.

As the process of registration started on Wednesday, parents who filled the form faced a few glitches.

Mukund Kirdat, city-based education activist and member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), said that parents faced technical errors while filling the preferences.

“There were some technical glitches. A major issue was that of location. Especially, for Parents filling the form from Warje, they were shown the Aundh region. The education department has made the region in such a way that this has caused inconvenience to many parents. Also, some schools in rural parts are still with the Zilla Parishad (ZP) so the parents are not able to locate these schools on the map while giving their preference,” said Kirdat.

While talking about the fewer number of seats under the RTE in Pune district, Kirdat highlighted that each year the number of vacant seats should increase, but the picture is different.

“It is because many schools do not register with the education department. The department should declare the names of those who did not register with them. Also, there are a lot of loopholes that schools exploit. The education department should take stern action against these schools,” said Kirdat.

Dinkar Temkar, in-charge of RTE Maharashtra said that on day 1, around 12,000 parents have registered under the RTE.

“There have been no grievances as of yet where parents have struggled to fill the forms. The vacant seats are less this time as last time also the seats were less. There are fewer admissions at English medium schools already and so there are fewer vacancies this time as well,” said Temkar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Residents demand restrictions on heavy vehicles inside Narhe

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:07 PM IST
The death of the 19-year-old nursing student girl has shocked the residents of Narhe and surrounding areas and demand has been made to ban for ban heavy vehicles on residential roads by local residents
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Demand to increase EBC hostels in the state

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:07 PM IST
After colleges in the state reopened on February 15 after almost a year’s gap, students have started coming back to Pune, Mumbai and other major cities to resume offline studies
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Admissions under RTE begin, registrations open until March 21st

By Namrata Devikar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:06 PM IST
The admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) have begun from Wednesday, according to the school education and sports department
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Bandu Andekar in police custody in attempted murder case

By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:06 PM IST
Bandu Andekar, a local gangster in Pune was remanded to the custody of Pune police on Wednesday along with his aides in a case of attempted murder of a 21-year-old and his friends who had a rivalry with Andekar’s gang members, according to the police
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Fake toll racket: Seven arrested for issuing fake receipts, siphoning crores

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:06 PM IST
Five contractors were among 11 toll plaza workers booked by Pune rural police for printing fake toll plaza receipts and siphoning money to the tune of 3 crore over the past few months, according to Abhinav Deshmukh, superintendent of Pune rural police
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Nilesh Ghaywal detained, Pune rural police may re-open cases in which he was acquitted

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:05 PM IST
The Pune rural police are planning to appeal for reopening of at least two cases in which Nilesh Bansilal Ghaywal (44) was acquitted, according to Pune rural police superintendent Abhinav Deshmukh
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Open inquiry into Jal Yukta Shivar receives poor response from complainants

By Yogesh Joshi and Manasi Deshpande, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:05 PM IST
The four-member panel set up by Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government during December last year to probe alleged irregularities in Jal Yukta Shivar scheme has received only four complaints from Pune, prompting BJP to claim that inquiry is driven by politics
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Two fire incidents reported in Pune within 12 hours, no casualties

By HT Correspondent, Pune
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:05 PM IST
Two fire incidents were recorded from Pune in one day within hours of each other on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC: 578 students dropped out of school in a year

By Namrata Devikar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:04 PM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has found that in the last one year, 578 students from PMC have dropped out of school
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

14-year-old apprehended for sexual assault of minor girl

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:44 PM IST
A 14-year-old boy was apprehended by Pimpri-Chinchwad police for sexual assault of a five-year-old girl in a slum in Bhosari
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Unrepaired roads in Vishrantwadi a recipe for danger

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:44 PM IST
The residents of Vishrantwadi and nearby areas are facing a daily hurdle to travel through roads that are lying unrepaired by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)’s road department
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC to develop Jambulwadi lake for recreational activities using PPP model

By Abhay Khairnar, Pune
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:44 PM IST
After Pashan and Katraj lakes, the PMC is set to develop the Jambhulwadi lake near Ambegaon using the public-private partnership (PPP) model
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC proposes 50 lakh for study on climate change’s infrastructure impact

By Abhay Khairnar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:43 PM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to conduct a study on climate change and its impact on the city’s infrastructure
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Unidentified body with mutilated genitals found; police suspect brutal murder

By HT Correspondent, Pune
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:43 PM IST
A mangled body of a man with mutilated genitals was found and a case of murder was registered by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Tunnel testing of challenging stretch from Swargate to Civil court complete, TBM machine to begin work

By Siddharth Gadkari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:43 PM IST
The most challenging underground tunnel work from the heart of the city areas which are congested and packed with old structures-is set to start soon
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP