After 2 years, Pune Ganesh mandals set to welcome Bappa

The long wait is nearly over, and Ganapati mandals across the city are all set to welcome ‘Bappa’ on Wednesday, August 31, after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. While there are nearly no restrictions on public celebrations this year, the Ashtavinayak or eight prominent Ganapati mandals of Pune have come together to ensure a safe and secure Ganesh festival for the public this year. Moreso because double the number of people is expected to visit the Ganapati pandals this year as compared to pre-Covid times, and special arrangements have been made by prominent Ganapati mandals including Shrimant Dagadusheth, Kasba, Tulshibaug and Mandai for the safety and security of the people.

Mahesh Suryavanshi, treasurer, Shrimant Dagadusheth Ganapati mandal trust, said, “For the last two years, there were no decorations, immersion processions or any kind of celebrations during the Ganapati festival. This year, Ganapati mandals have planned grand celebrations for the ten-day festival. Similarly, at the Dagadusheth Ganpati mandal, we have installed a replica of the ‘Panchakedar temple’ and all arrangements have been made for darshan.”

About the safety arrangements this year, Suryavanshi said, “As the festival is being celebrated after a gap of two years, it is expected that the crowd will be double this year not only at the Dagadusheth mandal but across Pune city. Hence, the safety and security of the public is our priority and there will be 150 full-time volunteers at our pandal along with police bandobast. Also, we have installed 75 CCTV cameras at various spots to keep a close watch in case of any untoward incident or mishap. Apart from that, there will be four teams of doctors from prominent hospitals in Pune, who will provide emergency medical help if necessary.”

The last two years have seen simple celebrations due to strict restrictions imposed by the state government in view of the pandemic. Over the past two years, the five Manache Ganapati mandals along with other prominent mandals such as Shrimant Dagadusheth and Mandai have been performing pujas at their respective pandals and have been urging the public not to come for physical darshan but take online darshan instead. This year however, all five Manache Ganapati mandals have installed huge pandals with decorations, and will welcome Bappa with festive fervour on Wednesday.

Nitin Pandit, secretary, Tulshibaug Ganpati mandal, said, “All arrangements for the ten-day Ganapati festival have been made by our mandal, and as it is one of the Manache Ganapati mandals of Pune, crowds are expected right from day one. Pune’s Ganapati festival is famous across the country, and people not only from nearby villages in the district but also from across the state and country come here to see the various dekhavas (thematic decorations). All the Ganapati mandal volunteers are very excited about this year’s celebrations.”