After 5-hr delay, SpiceJet cancels Pune-Ahmedabad flight

Pune: The SpiceJet Ahmedabad-bound flight was cancelled on Sunday after five-hour delay at Pune International Airport.

The flight scheduled to take off at 2.30 pm was cancelled at 7.30 pm. Flyers who faced inconvenience at the airport claimed no official statement was released for the delay.

Surendra Ghaskadbi tweeted: “SpiceJet flight from Pune to Ahmedabad scheduled to take off at 14.30 yet to take off. The initial delay has been compounded by malfunctioning AC (at 4.22 pm). Finally cancelled. I am returning home after enjoying time at Pune airport for 8 hours.”

Another flyer Yash tweeted: “At Pune Airport for the last 7 hours, SpiceJet is not capable of giving an appropriate reply, after waiting for over 4 hours they suddenly cancelled the flight and don’t have any other alternative flights too. Does such an airline deserve to be active?”