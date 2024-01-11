After accident, citizens demand monitoring of vehicular movement at Rameshwar Chowk

Pune: In the wake of the accident at Rameshwar Chowk, Shivaji Road, on Tuesday, in which a 21-year-old boy lost his life, citizens have raised their voice against the traffic violations and hurdles that they have to face daily due to the ongoing Pune Metro work at the chowk. So much so that they have demanded that full-time traffic police be deployed at the chowk and that the haphazard vehicular movement at the chowk be carefully monitored. A two-wheeler on wrong side at Rameshwar Chowk on Shivaji Road. After an accident at the stretch claimed the life of 21-year-old boy, citizens have demanded that full-time traffic police be deployed at the road. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/HT)

Kedar Rathi, a regular commuter, said, “I travel daily from Shivaji Road to Swargate for work but every time, I cross the Rameshwar Chowk, there are vehicles coming from all sides. There is no proper monitoring of the vehicles and the Metro work has also hampered the traffic movement.”

Gayatri Kulkarni, who stays in the vicinity, said, “Heavy vehicles pass Rameshwar Chowk continuously due to the ongoing Metro work. Also, there is a market surrounding this chowk and there is a heavy rush all through the year.”

When contacted, Kasba MLA Ravindra Dhangekar, said, “Just a few days ago, we had staged a protest to start the Mandai metro station and save citizens the daily trouble of heavy vehicles and other problems in the Mandai area. Yesterday’s accident is purely due to the negligence of the administration and police department.”

When contacted, a senior traffic police official on condition of anonymity said, “We have repeatedly complained to the Pune Metro officials to clear the barricades and make space for vehicular movement at Rameshwar Chowk. However, as vehicles have less space to move, many two-wheeler riders come from the wrong side and then such unfortunate accidents occur.”