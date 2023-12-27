close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / After Ajit Pawar's challenge over Shirur LS seat, Amol Kolhe launches farmers march

After Ajit Pawar’s challenge over Shirur LS seat, Amol Kolhe launches farmers march

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 27, 2023 10:59 PM IST

Though the march was announced more than a week ago, it began after deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar publicly said that he would defeat the sitting NCP MP from Shirur in the 2024 Lok Sabha election

To press for farmers’ demands, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders launched the “Kisan Aakrosh Morcha” from Shivneri Fort — the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj falling under the Shirur Lok Sabha constituency — to the Pune Collectorate, on Wednesday. The 100-kilometre march will be covered in over four days.

To press for farmers' demands, Kolhe launched the "Kisan Aakrosh Morcha" from Shivneri Fort. (HT PHOTO)
To press for farmers’ demands, Kolhe launched the “Kisan Aakrosh Morcha” from Shivneri Fort. (HT PHOTO)

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) MP Amol Kolhe led the march along with legislators and leaders of the MVA allies — the Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT) — by paying respects at Shivneri Fort, accompanied by many men, women and youth, carrying banners and placards.

Though the march was announced more than a week ago, it began after deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar publicly said that he would defeat the sitting NCP MP from Shirur in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The daily march from 8 am to 8 pm daily will be punctuated with public meetings at various locations enroute and culminate at a public rally to be addressed by NCP president Sharad Pawar in Pune on December 30.

Kolhe and others listed the farmers’ major demands for taking out the protest procession. “The ban on onion export must be lifted immediately and a long-term policy should be formulated for onion exports. Farmers should get uninterrupted daytime power supply for agriculture especially in pest-prone areas. The arbitrariness of crop insurance companies must be checked and cultivators should get timely compensation for losses,” said Kolhe.

