After clean spell, air quality set to plummet in Pune on Diwali

The city witnessed a drop in air pollution on Saturday following intense, moderate rainfall on Friday; but, there’s a chance that the bursting of firecrackers will cause Pune’s air quality to drop into the “poor” category on Sunday. Markets in city witnessed rush to buy materials for Lakshmi Pujan on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

As per the SAFAR-IITM observations, on Saturday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city was recorded as 73, with a satisfactory level of air quality. The PM 10 concentration was recorded as 71 micrograms per cubic metre, while the PM 2.5 level was recorded as 44 micrograms per cubic metre.

As per the forecast, the AQI is expected to increase up to 97 in the next 24 hours.

According to SAFAR-IITM,at Lohegaon PM10 was 81 and PM2.5 was 81, in Shivajingar PM10 was 99 and PM2.5 was 121, Pashan recorded 45 and 44, Kothrud 77 and 92, Hadapsar 92 and 92 and Katraj recorded PM10 at 45 and PM2.5 at 44.

“Burning large numbers of firecrackers can create a huge emission into the atmosphere as various chemicals are being used in the firecrackers. This emission lasts in the atmosphere at least for two days and the air quality deteriorates during this time,” said Mangesh Dighe, environment officer of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Last year, the city recorded ‘satisfactory’ air quality on the main day of the Diwali festival when citizens observed Lakshmi poojan. The PM10 level was recorded as 74 micrograms per cubic meter (g/m3) and PM 2.5 as 45 g/m3.

“Meteorology or the weather conditions play a key role in maintaining the air quality of the city,” said Dighe.

On Friday, with the intense moderate rains across the city, the wind speed was also recorded between 30- 40 kilometres per hour, which not only reduced the stagnation in the air but also helped in settling down the dust and other pollutants in the atmosphere.

A day before on Saturday, too, the city experienced partly cloudy weather and the wind speed was calm but with active conditions.

“The south-easterly wind is coming over Maharashtra from the Bay of Bengal, but the relative humidity level is reducing sharply. With this, Sindhdurg likely get isolated thunder, and light rain for the next 24 hours,” said Anupam Kashya, head forecast division, IMD, Pune

“Areas like Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, and Pune city/district are likely to get very light rain in the next 24 hours. From November 12 onwards these areas will be witnessing a clear sky and night temperature is expected to fall in these areas,” he said.

As per Maharashtra Pollution Control Board’s ( MPCB) archive data, in November 2022, the respirable suspended particulate matter ( RSPM ) was recorded between 70 and 438 at various areas in the PMC limit, while in Swargate, it recorded, more than 400 throughout the month.

In November 2021, the RSPM level was recorded between, 25 to 117 with a moderate category air. In November 2020, it recorded between 27 to 126.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!