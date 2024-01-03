After DDE, Pune Cantonment Board writes to IGR office not to register bungalow properties

The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) administration has written to the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) and Stamps, stating that lessees and occupiers of old grant cum leased properties within the cantonment area are being unauthorisedly sold to private builders without the approval of competent authorities and further requested IGR to instruct all sub-registrar authorities that no such sale be registered. PCB CEO Subrat Pal has also urged the IGR office that if any such case comes to the notice of the IGR, then the same be referred and brought to immediate notice of the chief executive officer. (HT PHOTO)

The administration’s communication dated January 1 has come in the wake of the Directorate of Defence Estate, Southern Command, recently requesting the IGR office not to register any such property (leased and old grant) to be sold to private builders.

The decision is likely to have an impact on over 300 and more spacious bungalow properties which are now under the radar of the defence estate of authorities for their change in ownership over the past several decades in violation of the central government rules.

Besides requesting the IGR office not to register any defence estates property, PCB CEO Subrat Pal has also urged the IGR office that if any such case comes to the notice of the IGR, then the same be referred and brought to immediate notice of the chief executive officer.

“The compliance has been done as per the DEO office, Southern Command letter dated December 6,” said Subrat Pal.