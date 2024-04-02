After EC directive, no toll fee hike on Pune-Satara, Pune-Nashik highways

Pune: Following the directive of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has postponed toll fee hike at Khed-Shivapur on Pune-Satara highway and Chalkewadi and Hivargaon on Pune Nashik highway till the poll code is lifted. Aniket Yadav, deputy manager, Khed-Shivapur toll plaza, on Monday said, “We received NHAI letter in the evening. Now, we will charge old rates from midnight (12 am).” (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

At the Khed-Shivapur toll booth, light vehicles will have to pay the old rate of ₹115; and ₹105 at Chalkewadi and Hivargaon booths.

