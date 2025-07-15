After ink attack on Pravin Gaikwad, Sambhaji Brigade warns of retaliation

A day after Sambhaji Brigade state president Pravin Gaikwad’s face was smeared with black ink during an event in Solapur’s Akkalkot, the outfit warned of retaliation and alleged political backing behind the attack. The incident has triggered sharp reactions from some organisations and political parties in opposition. On Monday, several progressive organisations, including Sambhaji Brigade, Maratha Seva Sangh, Maratha Mahasangh, Maratha Kranti Morcha, Shivsangram, as well as political parties like NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), Congress (UBT), and others gathered at Vyayam Shala in Shivajinagar Gaothan, Pune, to condemn the incident and discuss their next steps. (HT)

Activists from the Shivdharma Foundation, which has objected to the name ‘Sambhaji Brigade’ for its singular reference to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, allegedly carried out the attack. The group was reportedly led by BJP worker and Hindutva activist Deepak Sitaram Kate, who demanded that the outfit be renamed as Dharmaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Brigade.

“This was not a spontaneous act. It appears to have political patronage,” said Vikas Pasalkar, central observer for the Sambhaji Brigade. “Changing an organisation’s name is not done overnight. While we are ideological opponents, we know how to respond in our own way.”

Manoj Akhare, state president of the Brigade’s political wing, echoed the sentiment. “We will give a befitting reply to the attack on Pravin Gaikwad,” he said.

“This act is not about one person,” said Maratha community leader Purushottam Khedekar. “Many of the youths involved come from Bahujan backgrounds, but they were misled and enticed into such acts. We are taking this incident positively. It’s a call for unity. We will work to rebuild the Maratha Seva Sangh and bring like-minded groups together again.”

Khedekar added that the term ‘Maratha’ transcends caste or religion. “In our view, everyone in India, across communities, is a Maratha. It’s a universal identity.”

Vijay Taware, who coordinated the meeting, clarified that no formal resolution was passed, but the primary purpose was to express collective outrage over the attack on Gaikwad.