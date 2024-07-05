After Lonavla drowning tragedy, Shivajinagar MLA wants govt to frame SOPs

Pune legislator from Shivajinagar Siddharth Shirole has called for state government intervention and asked that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for mob control be framed in response to the rise in fatal accidents at tourist spots mainly at forts, water bodies and ghat section. Meanwhile, the agriculture department on Thursday issued a notification for safety at artificial tanks at farms. (HT PHOTO)

Shirole said, “Recent incidents have highlighted severe lapses in safety and organisation at tourist sites. Overcrowding at locations such as Kalsubai Peak, Torna Fort and the Tamini Ghats has led to tragic incidents, including drowning and deaths.”

Earlier on June 30, five members from the same family were swept away in the backwaters of Bhushi dam in Lonavla.

Shirole said, “I raised the question in the assembly on Wednesday and sought the state government’s intervention. The safety measures are being neglected at tourist spots. Even there is no presence of administration to control or guide the tourists.”

Meanwhile, the agriculture department on Thursday issued a notification for safety at artificial tanks at farms.

With the help from the government, many erected artificial tanks in their farms to store water for summer. During the rainy season these tanks get filled and can cause accidents like drowning.

Sanjay Kachole, district agriculture officer, said, “Instructions have been given to the farmers to keep life jackets near the artificial tanks and cover them with a rope. Even keep inflated tubes in the tanks to avoid untoward incidents.”