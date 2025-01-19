After Narayangaon accident, RTO cracks down on illegal passenger transport

In the wake of the Narayangaon accident which claimed the lives of nine passengers, the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) and traffic police have launched a crackdown on illegal transportation at the city’s outskirts over the past two days. The investigation has revealed rampant overloading of vehicles as well as operating without valid permits in Pune district. According to the state transport department, the RTO has formed four dedicated squads to carry out inspection on major city roads and highways around Pune. (HT PHOTO)

According to the state transport department, the RTO has formed four dedicated squads to carry out inspection on major city roads and highways around Pune. A senior RTO official on condition of anonymity said, “Over the last two days, these squads, comprising an RTO inspector and other staff, have checked more than 200 private tourist vehicles on six key roads and highways in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Around 35 vehicles were found violating norms, including operating without permits, lacking proper documents, or using outdated vehicles unfit for the roads.”

The official also said that overloading a vehicle beyond its capacity is a significant safety hazard and the leading cause of accidents. “This special drive targets illegal private tourist vehicles, and we plan to continue carrying out random inspections to ensure compliance,” the official said.

The crackdown comes after a series of highway accidents involving private tourist vehicles and buses, attributed to overloading, aging vehicles, and other violations. The RTO aims to curb such mishaps and improve road safety.