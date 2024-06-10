After waterlogging, PMC cuts unauthorised optical fibre cables blocking storm drains

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Sunday aggressively cut unauthorised optical fibre cables laid by different internet service providers through the stormwater lines at Sinhagad Road and other parts of the city. PMC also discovered unauthorised constructions on different spots at nullhas, that blocked water from receding. (HT PHOTO)

These cables, PMC officials said, clogged stormwater lines, resulting in massive waterlogging on Sinhgad road on Saturday after the city received around 117mm of rainfall.

After waterlogging on different roads, officials from PMC’s drainage department visited those spots and found optical fibre cables in stormwater drains responsible for waterlogging. At the same time, PMC also discovered unauthorised constructions on different spots at nullhas, that blocked water from receding.

After intense rainfall in a short period, many areas in Pune including Sinhagad Road, Karve Road, Pune University Road, Vishrantwadi, Dhanori, Kalas, parts of Wadgaonsheri, Pune station, and Bundgarden Road experienced severe waterlogging incidents.

As citizens mounted criticism over massive waterlogging, officials from PMC’s drainage department, ward offices, road department, and Pune traffic police visited various spots.

During their visit, PMC officials found six to seven low-lying areas where an internet provider company’s contractor had placed optical fibre cables in the stormwater drains. The officials cut these cables at PL Deshpande Garden, Patil Hospital, and Bramha Hotel in the Manikbaug area since these cables had blocked water from receding and led to flooding.

Dinkar Gojare, superintendent Engineer of the drainage department, said, “We cut down the optical fibre cables laid in the stormwater drains on Sinhagad Road. We have also asked the road department to take action against the contractors and stop them from using stormwater drains. We found a 25-meter-long optical fibre cable in the low-lying areas of Manikbaug.”

According to Gojare, another bunch of optical fibre and MSEDCL electrical cables were seen hanging over the nullahs in the Sinhagad Road area.

Sahebrao Dhandge, Superintendent Engineer of the road department, said, “We have instructed all road department officials to cut optical fibre cables in the stormwater drains and take action if they find any.”

Officials said they also found an empty barrel downstream in the Manikbaugh nullah. Additionally, a private plot owner had narrowed the nullah with construction, creating an obstacle to the water flow.

PMC noticed that the National Highway placed duct and they did not clean it from Wadgaon Bridge to Warje Bridge. PMC cleaned the duct.

Naresh Raiker, executive engineer of the road department, said, “We have not received any complaints about internet service failures after cutting down the optical fibre cables on Sinhagad Road.”

Encroachment on Nullahs

Construction on Gunthewari plots in Dhanori, Ambegaon, Dhankawadi, and Wadgaonsheri resulted in a narrowing of the width of nullahs, leading to waterlogging. The PMC drainage department has asked the building permission and construction department to clear these encroachments to clean the nullahs.

Gojare said, “We can’t clean the nullahs with machinery because there’s no space. In Ujjwal Garden Society in Wadgaonsheri, there was heavy waterlogging because rainwater could not flow into the nullah.”

He also mentioned, “The road department built footpaths and cycle tracks without connecting them to the stormwater drains. Contractors buried the stormwater drain chambers during road resurfacing.”

Storm water drain chambers responsible for waterlogging at Pune University Road

There was heavy waterlogging on Ganesh Khind Road due to the Pune Metro Line 3 construction on Saturday.

Gojare said, “We instructed PMRDA metro officials to use iron stormwater chambers instead of cement ones on Ganeshkhind Road and Baner Road because iron chambers drain water faster. During our visit, Pune Traffic Police also told PMRDA officials to replace the stormwater chambers.”