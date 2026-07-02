After years of protests, Maharashtra to absorb 15,010 NHM contractual staff

Pune: Thane, India - July -17, 2025:Maharashtra State Nurses Association is holding a strike across Maharashtra to demand their demands. Their main demands are to stop the recruitment of contract basses nurses. Increase the salary of trainee nurses., Recruit new posts., For these and other demands, nurses in Maharashtra are on an indefinite strike Nurses teachers and trainee nurses are seen protesting outside Thane Civil Hospital Nursing College. ,in Thane,in Mumbai, India, on, Thursday, July -17, 2025. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo ) (praful Gangurde)

Following years of uncertainty and innumerable protests by National Health Mission (NHM) employees, the Maharashtra government has finally approved the absorption of 15,010 contractual staff who have completed 10 years or more of continuous service; officials said.

The state has sanctioned the creation of supernumerary posts and approved an annual expenditure of ₹1,153.60 crore for the move, according to a government resolution (GR) issued on Monday.

As per the GR, employees who have completed 10 years or more of contractual service, excluding technical breaks, as of June 25, 2026, will be appointed to equivalent pay-scale supernumerary posts as a special, one-time measure. The government will determine equivalent regular posts based on the nature of work, educational qualifications, service rules and responsibilities. Eligible employees will receive minimum basic pay of the equivalent post along with dearness allowance and travel allowance, while their existing salary will be protected.

However, the government has clarified that the absorbed employees will not be entitled to promotions; or assured career progression, pension or family pension benefits. The supernumerary posts will remain personal to the employee and will automatically lapse upon retirement, resignation or termination of service. No compassionate appointments will be granted to these employees’ dependents.

The GR also stated that future manpower under the NHM will be primarily hired through outsourcing or service contracts to avoid similar demands for regularisation. Any future creation of posts under the scheme will require approval from the finance department’s high-level committee.

According to health department officials, the decision follows the recommendations of an inter-departmental committee constituted under the chairmanship of the chief secretary and the state cabinet’s approval at its meeting on June 25. Previously, a committee was formed after earlier cabinet decisions in March 2024 and subsequent modifications in November 2025 to frame eligibility criteria for service absorption, said Dr Kailas Baviskar, deputy director of health services.

The decision is expected to benefit thousands of doctors, nurses, technicians and other healthcare workers who have been working on contract for over a decade. Employees’ unions have organised several demonstrations over the years, demanding the regularisation of their services and citing job insecurity despite their key role in implementing public health programmes across the state.

Meanwhile, the NHM integration committee welcomed the government decision, calling it a ‘historic milestone’ for more than 15,000 contractual employees who have served the public health system for over a decade.

The committee said that the NHM contractual staff have played a crucial role in implementing national health programmes, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, despite facing years of job insecurity. It said that the decision came after sustained representations, meetings, protests and demonstrations held across the state to press for regularisation of services.

The committee credited public health minister Prakash Abitkar for consistently pursuing the issue with the state government and engaging with employee representatives to find a solution. It also thanked chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, and the public health minister for approving the long-pending demand.

Harshal Balasaheb Ranavre, state coordinator of the NHM integration committee, said, “This decision has brought long-awaited relief to thousands of NHM contractual employees. We hope that the absorption process is completed quickly and every eligible employee receives the benefits.”

The committee also announced that employees will organise voluntary blood donation camps as a measure of gratitude for Abitkar’s role in facilitating the decision.

Pathan Bablu Khan, state coordinator of the committee, said, “Instead of celebrations, we have decided to express our gratitude through blood donation, a socially meaningful initiative that reflects the commitment of NHM employees to public service.”